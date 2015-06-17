UPDATE 2-Keysight Technologies to buy UK's Anite in $607 mln deal

* 126 pence/shr offer at 22 pct premium
* Deal values Anite at about 388 mln stg
* Anite shares up as much as 25 pct
(Adds share movement, analyst comment)
June 17 Keysight Technologies Inc, a
maker of electronic measurement instruments, said it would buy
Britain's Anite Plc in a cash deal valued at about 388
million pounds ($607 million).
Shares in Anite, which tests handsets and telecom networks,
rose as much as 25 percent on Wednesday morning on the London
Stock Exchange.
Keysight's offer of 126 pence per share represents a 22.3
percent premium to Anite's closing price on Tuesday.
The acquisition will help Keysight expand its portfolio into
software design and validation, Chief Executive Ron Nersesian
said in a statement.
"We think that this will go down to the wire as investors
look to sniff out a competitive bid", Panmure Gordon analyst
George O'Connor said, adding that Agilent Technologies Inc
could be a potential rival.
Agilent was not available for comment outside regular
business hours.
Anite has been struggling as restructuring at its customers
Blackberry Ltd, Nokia Oyj and Motorola
Solutions Inc has led to the cancellation of several
orders, finnCap analyst Lorne Daniel said in a note.
Santa Rosa, California-based Keysight, which was spun out of
Agilent last year, plans to buy Anite using existing cash,
according to the statement.
The deal, recommended by Anite's board, is expected to close
in October 2015 and add to Keysight's earnings in the first year
after that, the companies said.
Keysight was advised by Goldman Sachs, while Anite's
financial advisers were Evercore, Jefferies and Canaccord
Genuity.
Shares in Anite were up 22.8 percent at 126.5 pence at 0805
GMT.
($1 = 0.6393 pounds)
