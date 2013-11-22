版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 21:32 BJT

BRIEF-Ann down 2.1 percent premarket after Q3 results, outlook

NEW YORK Nov 22 ANN Inc : * Down 2.1 percent to $35.50 in premarket after Q3 results, outlook
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐