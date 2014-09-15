版本:
2014年 9月 15日

REFILE-BRIEF-Ann says board reviewed the presentation of Engine Capital and Red Alder

(Corrects spelling of reviewed in headline)

Sept 15 ANN INC : * Responds to engine capital lp and red alder llc * Says "board of directors always welcome open communications with our

shareholders and value their input" * Says board has had the opportunity to review the presentation of engine

capital and red alder * Board continues in a very deliberate manner and on an informed basis to

consider and determine the courses of action" * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore)
