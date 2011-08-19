UPDATE 4-Ann Taylor parent's upbeat tone cheers investors

* Q2 EPS $0.47 vs est $0.45
* Q2 sales $558.2 million vs est $551.35 million
* Says FY11 sales to near $2.23 bln
* Says Q3 margins to be better than last year
* Shares rise as much as 16 pct
(Adds analyst comments, updates share movement)
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
BANGALORE, Aug 19 Womens' clothes retailer Ann
Inc's upbeat forecast for the current quarter provided
some rare positive news, helping soothe investors' concerns that
consumers may spend less as fears grow of a second recession.
Ann's shares were up 11 percent, while the broader S&P
Retail Index was also up marginally on Friday morning.
The company -- which sells office wear through its Ann
Taylor chains and more affordable, casual clothes at LOFT --
also posted a second-quarter profit that topped Wall Street
estimates.
"Despite many fears to the contrary,
second-quarter was strong and gross margins held in well,"
Nomura analyst Paul Lejuez wrote in a note to clients.
Ann sold more clothes and accessories at LOFT despite
offering fewer discounts and this helped keep its margins steady
for the division that accounted for most of its quarterly sales.
"With LOFT now back on track and improvements at Ann Taylor
stores... Ann is on the right track to finally achieve
double-digit operating margins over the next several years,"
Lejuez said.
Ann, however, had to discount considerably at its
higher priced Ann Taylor stores during the second quarter.
Chains like Ann and Chico's FAS Inc , which cater to
women over 35, have benefited from increased traffic as they
overhaul merchandise, but an extremely competitive environment
has forced them to discount and keep prices low.
On Wednesday, Chico's warned that sales growth had softened
in recent weeks, joining a host of retailers that have flagged
concerns over consumer sentiment during the crucial
back-to-school season.
In contrast, Ann said it expects third-quarter sales of $565
million, ahead of analysts' estimates. It also said gross
margins for the quarter were to be better than the 57.2 percent
it saw last year.
"We are pleased by client response to our new pre-Fall
product assortments, and we fully expect to deliver positive
comparable sales performance at both brands in all channels,"
Chief Executive Kay Krill said, speaking of the current quarter.
For the second quarter, Ann earned $24.8 million, or 47
cents a share, while analysts, on average, had expected earnings
of 45 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose to $558.2 million from $483.5 million in the same
quarter last year, and margins remained steady at 55 percent.
Analysts expected revenue of $551.35 million.
Comparable sales at LOFT rose 11 percent, while those at Ann
Taylor climbed 5.3 percent.
Ann shares were trading up $2.15 at $21.42 on Friday
morning, making it one of the top gainers on the New York Stock
Exchange. They rose as much as 16 percent earlier in the day.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel, Viraj Nair)