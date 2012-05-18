UPDATE 3-Ann Taylor to cut promotions, bets on full-price selling

* Q1 EPS $0.58 vs est $0.51

* Q1 rev $560.4 mln vs est $560.8 mln

* Sees Q2 sales $585.0 mln vs est $593.3 mln

* Shares up as much as 6 pct

By Ranjita Ganesan

May 18 Women's apparel retailer Ann Inc plans to scale back promotions and drive more full-price selling of products at its Ann Taylor stores, following a path several peers are taking to protect their profitability.

Shares of New York-based Ann, which also reported a higher first-quarter profit that beat estimates for the seventh time in a row, rose as much as 6 percent to $27.50 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Companies like Ann and Chico's FAS Inc, whose chains cater to women over the age of 30, have been overhauling their merchandise and designs to convince shoppers to spend more in an uncertain economy.

"The missy or women's apparel category is improving," FBR Capital Markets & Co analyst Anna Andreeva told Reuters.

"The newness in the product cycle, especially color, seems to be working across the board for a number of retailers and that's driving increased demand."

Chico's also reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit earlier this week, as new styles allowed it to sell more of its merchandise at full price and cut back on promotions.

SURGICAL APPROACH

Ann said it will now be "surgical" in its approach to promotions at Ann Taylor as it looks to boost profitability and strengthen the brand's high-end appeal.

The company has been trying to reinvigorate its Ann Taylor business, as steep discounts sapped profits at the brand, which targets more affluent and older shoppers.

While Ann Taylor's business was flagging, the company's other chain, LOFT, which offers more affordable clothes and accessories and targets younger women, was growing in popularity.

The company appointed a new head for Ann Taylor, opened chic 'concept' stores, and roped in actress Kate Hudson to endorse the brand's spring collection, as part of its efforts to spark a turnaround.

The retailer plans to stock more products at the starting price of its various lines, as shoppers are willing to pay full price when the price is right, CEO Kay Krill said on a conference call with analysts.

"Although Ann Taylor stores posted weak comparable store sales, gross margins improved, and trends have improved significantly in the second-quarter," analyst Paul Lejuez of Nomura Securities wrote in a client note.

1ST-QTR PROFIT BEAT

Reduced promotions lifted margins in the Ann Taylor business and helped Ann's profit.

However, strong gross margins at Ann Taylor were offset by slightly lower margins at LOFT. Overall, gross margins fell to 56.6 percent from 57.3 percent last year.

First-quarter net income increased to $28.7 million, or 58 cents per share, compared with $27.3 million, or 51 cents per share, last year. This was above analysts' estimates of 51 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fewer promotions also resulted in a lower-than-expected rise in sales. Revenue rose 7 percent to $560.4 million, slightly below Wall Street expectations of $560.8 million.

The company forecast second-quarter sales of $585.0 million, while analysts were expecting $593.3 million.

Ann's shares, which have risen about 7 percent this year, were up 5 percent at $27.15 on Friday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.