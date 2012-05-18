UPDATE 3-Ann Taylor to cut promotions, bets on full-price selling

* Q1 EPS $0.58 vs est $0.51
* Q1 rev $560.4 mln vs est $560.8 mln
* Sees Q2 sales $585.0 mln vs est $593.3 mln
* Shares up as much as 6 pct
By Ranjita Ganesan
May 18 Women's apparel retailer Ann Inc
plans to scale back promotions and drive more full-price selling
of products at its Ann Taylor stores, following a path several
peers are taking to protect their profitability.
Shares of New York-based Ann, which also reported a higher
first-quarter profit that beat estimates for the seventh time in
a row, rose as much as 6 percent to $27.50 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
Companies like Ann and Chico's FAS Inc, whose chains
cater to women over the age of 30, have been overhauling their
merchandise and designs to convince shoppers to spend more in an
uncertain economy.
"The missy or women's apparel category is improving," FBR
Capital Markets & Co analyst Anna Andreeva told Reuters.
"The newness in the product cycle, especially color, seems
to be working across the board for a number of retailers and
that's driving increased demand."
Chico's also reported a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit earlier this week, as new styles allowed it to sell more
of its merchandise at full price and cut back on promotions.
SURGICAL APPROACH
Ann said it will now be "surgical" in its approach to
promotions at Ann Taylor as it looks to boost profitability and
strengthen the brand's high-end appeal.
The company has been trying to reinvigorate its Ann Taylor
business, as steep discounts sapped profits at the brand, which
targets more affluent and older shoppers.
While Ann Taylor's business was flagging, the company's
other chain, LOFT, which offers more affordable clothes and
accessories and targets younger women, was growing in
popularity.
The company appointed a new head for Ann Taylor, opened chic
'concept' stores, and roped in actress Kate Hudson to endorse
the brand's spring collection, as part of its efforts to spark a
turnaround.
The retailer plans to stock more products at the starting
price of its various lines, as shoppers are willing to pay full
price when the price is right, CEO Kay Krill said on a
conference call with analysts.
"Although Ann Taylor stores posted weak comparable store
sales, gross margins improved, and trends have improved
significantly in the second-quarter," analyst Paul Lejuez of
Nomura Securities wrote in a client note.
1ST-QTR PROFIT BEAT
Reduced promotions lifted margins in the Ann Taylor business
and helped Ann's profit.
However, strong gross margins at Ann Taylor were offset by
slightly lower margins at LOFT. Overall, gross margins fell to
56.6 percent from 57.3 percent last year.
First-quarter net income increased to $28.7 million, or 58
cents per share, compared with $27.3 million, or 51 cents per
share, last year. This was above analysts' estimates of 51 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fewer promotions also resulted in a lower-than-expected rise
in sales. Revenue rose 7 percent to $560.4 million, slightly
below Wall Street expectations of $560.8 million.
The company forecast second-quarter sales of $585.0 million,
while analysts were expecting $593.3 million.
Ann's shares, which have risen about 7 percent this year,
were up 5 percent at $27.15 on Friday afternoon on the New York
Stock Exchange.