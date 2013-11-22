BRIEF-Ann reports Q3 earnings per share $0.89

Nov 22 ANN INC : * Reports record third quarter 2013 EPS results * Q3 earnings per share $0.89 * Sees Q4 2013 sales $640 million * Q3 same store sales rose 4 percent * Q3 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 sales $657.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $654.2 million * Sees FY 2013 sales $2.51 billion * Says on track to deliver record EPS for fiscal year 2013 * Sees 2013 total company comparable sales increase in the mid-single digits * Sees 2013 gross margin rate performance to be 53.9% * Sees Q4 gross margin rate performance is expected to be 49.5%. * Sees 2013 capital expenditures to be approximately $155 million * Q4 revenue view $646.2 million ; FY revenue view $2.51 billion -- Thomson