Ann Taylor owner cuts sales estimate on weak traffic

Feb 6 Women's apparel retailer Ann Inc cut its fourth-quarter sales estimate on Thursday, citing weak traffic and consumer spending.

The owner of the Ann Taylor and Loft stores estimated sales of $623 million, down from the $640 million it forecast in November.

Analysts on average were expecting sales of $636.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
