2014年 3月 14日

Women's apparel retailer Ann to cut about 100 jobs

March 14 Women's apparel retailer Ann Inc said it would cut about 100 jobs from its corporate workforce.

The realignment is expected to result in ongoing annualized pre-tax operating savings of about $25 million, of which about $15 million is expected to be realized in 2014.
