版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 23日 星期五 19:54 BJT

Ann posts higher quarterly profit as sales at Ann Taylor, LOFT rise

Aug 23 Women's apparel retailer Ann Inc reported a 16 percent rise in second-quarter profit, driven by higher sales at its Ann Taylor and LOFT stores.

Net income rose to $35.6 million, or 76 cents per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 3, from $30.7 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $638.2 million. Total company comparable sales were up 2.8 percent.

The company's shares rose 3 percent to $33.50 in premarket trade.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐