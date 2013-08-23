UPDATE 2-Ann bucks U.S. retail trend with rise in same-store sales

* Second-quarter same-store sales rise at Ann Taylor, LOFT
* August same-store sales positive so far
* Second-quarter earnings/share $0.76 vs est $0.65
* Cuts fiscal 2013 revenue view; analyst calls it
conservative
* Shares up as much as 4 pct in early trading
By Maria Ajit Thomas
Aug 23 Ann Inc joined the few U.S.
retailers that posted a rise in quarterly comparable store
sales, as shoppers lapped up the women's apparel retailer's
entire assortment from office wear to Kate Hudson's latest
capsule collection.
The company said the strong results at its Ann Taylor and
LOFT stores in the quarter ended Aug.3 continued this month,
with both posting positive comparable store sales so far.
"August is off to a strong start for us," Chief Executive
Kay Krill said in a conference call after the company reported a
higher-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit.
The growth in the company's same-store sales comes at a time
when several U.S. retailers, including Aeropostale Inc,
Abercrombie & Fitch Co and Macy's Inc, have
reported steep declines in same-store sales.
"To hear that (Ann's) traffic was not an issue in this kind
of a backdrop for retail ... that's very encouraging,"
Oppenheimer & Co analyst Anna Andreeva told Reuters.
Ann's quarterly comparable store sales rose 2.8 percent --
the first rise in three quarters. Comparable store sales at Ann
Taylor rose 3.1 percent, while those at LOFT rose 2.5 percent.
The company also approved a $250 million share buyback
program, which helped push its stock up as much as 4 percent in
early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Its stock was up 2.3 percent at $33.37 by late morning and
was the top gainer on the broader U.S. apparel retailers index
.
CONSERVATIVE FORECAST
Ann had been forced to offer more promotions during the
fourth quarter of last fiscal and the first quarter of this
fiscal as customers kept away due to unseasonable weather and
insipid clothing lines.
CEO Krill said customers responded well to offerings at both
Ann Taylor and LOFT in the second quarter. This despite higher
taxes and expensive gasoline curtailing consumer spending in the
past few months.
However the company shaved it full year revenue outlook to
$2.52 billion from $2.54 billion. It also forecast current
quarter revenue of $655 million, below market estimates of
$659.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"It is promotional out there and traffic levels obviously
are challenging so I believe that they're just being
appropriately conservative," Oppenheimer's Andreeva said.
Ann's net income rose 16 percent to $35.6 million, or 76
cents per share in the second quarter. Revenue rose 7 percent to
$638.2 million.
Analysts on average were expecting profit of 65 cents per
share, on revenue of $639.4 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.