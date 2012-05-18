Ann Taylor parent's profit rises

BRIEF-Sangamo says receives rare pediatric disease designation from FDA for SB-318
* Sangamo therapeutics receives rare pediatric disease designation from fda for sb-318 in vivo genome editing therapeutic for mps i
May 18 Women's clothing retailer Ann Inc posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by strong sales of its LOFT brand and fewer promotions at its Ann Taylor stores.
First-quarter net income rose to $28.7 million, or 58 cents per share, compared with $27.3 million, or 51 cents per share, last year.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $560.4 million.
* Celsion presents two posters on its GEN-1 IL-12 gene-mediated immunotherapy at the ASCO-SITC clinical immuno-oncology symposium
On feb. 24, Catherine Rein notified Bank Of New York Mellon Corp of her intention to retire from board