CORRECTED-CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Annaly Capital Q2 profit beats estimates

* Q2 adj EPS $0.71 vs est $0.63

* Net interest income up 56 pct

Aug 1 Annaly Capital Management Inc posted a quarterly profit above analysts' expectations on higher interest income.

April-June net income available to common shareholders was $116.5 million, or 14 cents a share, compared with a loss of $222.8 million, or 40 cents a share a year ago.

Excluding items the mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) earned 71 cents a share.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 63 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its net interest income was up about 56 percent at $843,748 and total interest expense up about 8 percent.

Shares of the New York-based company, which had touched a year low of $14.47 last Friday, have since gained 20 percent to close at $17.49 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)