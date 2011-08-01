CORRECTED-CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Annaly Capital Q2 profit beats estimates

(Corrects interest expense in paragraph 5)
* Q2 adj EPS $0.71 vs est $0.63
* Net interest income up 56 pct
Aug 1 Annaly Capital Management Inc
posted a quarterly profit above analysts' expectations on higher
interest income.
April-June net income available to common shareholders was
$116.5 million, or 14 cents a share, compared with a loss of
$222.8 million, or 40 cents a share a year ago.
Excluding items the mortgage real estate investment trust
(REIT) earned 71 cents a share.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 63 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its net interest income was up about 56 percent at $843,748
and total interest expense up about 8 percent.
Shares of the New York-based company, which had touched a
year low of $14.47 last Friday, have since gained 20 percent to
close at $17.49 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)