UPDATE 1-Toshiba seeking $8.8 bln for majority stake in chip unit -source
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
* Q4 EPS $0.46 vs $1.94 a year ago
* Q4 EPS excluding items $0.54 vs est $0.56
Feb 7 Annaly Capital Management Inc posted a quarterly profit that missed analysts' expectations, hurt by higher costs and losses from its agency mortgage-backed securities.
October-December net income available to common shareholders was $445.6 million, or 46 cents a share, compared with net income of $1.2 billion, or $1.94 a share, for the year ago period.
Excluding items, the mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) earned 54 cents a share.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 56 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net unrealized losses on interest-only agency mortgage-backed securities came in at $67.6 million for the quarter.
Total interest expense for the quarter was up about 14 percent from last year to $130.1 million.
Shares of the New York-based company closed at $17.12 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
MELBOURNE, Feb 21 London copper held its ground on Tuesday, near its highest in a week, supported by supply concerns amid industrial action in Chile and an Indonesian export permit dispute.
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million