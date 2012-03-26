UPDATE 1-Annie's raises expected price range of IPO

* Expects to price the offering at $16-18/shr

March 26 Organic food maker Annie's Inc raised the expected price range for its initial public offering of 5 million shares to between $16 and $18 apiece.

The company, which is known for its mascot Bernie, the 'Rabbit of Approval,' had earlier expected the offering to be priced at between $14 and $16 each.

Annie's also revised the estimated number of shares it plans to sell in the IPO to 950,000 from 1.1 million earlier. Selling shareholders will offer another 4.05 million, Annie's said in a filing.

At the midpoint of the expected price range, the IPO will raise around $85 million.

Berkeley, California-based Annie's was founded in 1989 by Annie Withey and Andrew Martin as Annie's Homegrown, and is now backed by Solera Funds.

Solera's stake in the company will go down to around 63 percent after the offering.

The company, whose most recent product was frozen organic rising crust pizza, will use part of the proceeds to pay Solera in connection with the termination of an advisory services agreement, and the rest to repay debt.

J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters to the offering.

The company's shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BNNY". They are expected to make their market debut on March 28, an underwriter told Reuters.