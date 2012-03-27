UPDATE 1-Annie's prices IPO above range at $19

By Olivia Oran
March 27 Organic foods maker Annie's priced
shares at $19, above its expected range on Tuesday, according to
an underwriter.
The Berkeley, California-based company sold 5 million
shares, as planned, against a $16 to $18 range, raising $95
million. On Monday, Annie's raised its expected range from $14
to $16.
Annie's selling shareholders will sell 4.05 million shares
and the company will sell the remaining shares being offered.
Private equity firm Solera Capital owns 90.5 percent of current
stock and will sell 3.7 million shares.
Annie's will use its proceeds to pay down debt, as well as
p ay a $1.3 million fee to Solera for the termination of an
advisory agreement.
In 2011, Annie's revenue grew 23 percent to $117.6 million.
Profit increased to $20.2 million from $6.0 million the year
before.
Annie's, known for its bunny mascot and products like
macaroni and cheese and snack crackers, is available in over
25,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada.
Annie's is one of nine offerings to hit the public markets
this week. Other high profile IPOs include mobile advertising
company Millennial Media, industrial parts maker Rexnord,
wireless communications company Vocera and e-commerce company
Cafe Press.
"Annie's is the hottest deal of the week," said Scott Sweet,
managing partner at IPO Boutique. "They have only a few products
but they've executed very well and have high brand awareness."
Annie's IPO underwriters include J.P. Morgan and Credit
Suisse.
Annie's will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on
Wednesday under the ticker "BNNY."