CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Annie's Inc sees IPO priced at $14-$16/shr

March 16 Organic food maker Annie's Inc
said it expects its initial public offering of 5 million shares
to be priced at between $14 and $16 each.
The company, which is known for its macaroni and cheese, and
its mascot Bernie -- the Rabbit of Approval -- will sell 1.1
million shares in the offering, with the rest being offered by
stockholders, mainly Solera Capital.
After the listing, the private equity firm will see its
stake in Annie's go down to 63.5 percent.
Berkeley, California-based Annie's, which intends to list on
the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BNNY", had filed
with regulators in December for an IPO of up to $100 million.
JP Morgan and Credit Suisse Securities are acting as
representatives for the underwriters to the offering.
The company was founded in 1989 by Annie Withey and Andrew
Martin, the creators of Smartfood Popcorn, which was sold to
Frito-Lay -- a unit of PepsiCo Inc -- in 1989.
Annie's offers over 125 products and is present in more than
25,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada, according to a
regulatory filing by the company.
The company generated a net income of $15.1 million from its
operations and a revenue of $117.6 million in fiscal 2011.
The company's shares are expected to begin trading on March
29, an underwriter told Reuters.