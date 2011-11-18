UPDATE 3-Loft demand helps Ann beat profit estimates

(Adds analyst quotes, updates share movement)

Nov 18 Women's clothes retailer Ann Inc posted a 33 percent rise in quarterly profit that beat estimates as strong demand for its LOFT brand let the company sell clothes and accessories at full price, boosting margins.

The company sells office wear through its Ann Taylor chains and more affordable, casual clothes at LOFT, which now accounts for a bigger portion of sales.

KEY POINTS: Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010

Revenue $564.0 mln $566.5 mln $505.3 mln

Net income $32.3 mln -- $24.2 mln

GAAP EPS $0.61 $0.57 $0.41

Comp sales 5.5 pct -- 11.7 pct

* Comparable sales at LOFT up 7.9 percent

* Comparable sales at Ann rise 2.5 percent

* "Compelling product and effective marketing drove significantly higher sales and profitability across all LOFT channels," Chief Executive Kay Krill said in a statement

* Q3 gross margins rise 30 basis points to 57.5 percent

* Sees Q4 sales of $580 million

* Q4 gross margin expected to approach 52 percent

* At Ann, comparable sales at namesake stores fell by 5.8 percent for the third quarter. LOFT, on the other hand, saw a 5.9 percent rise in comparable sales at stores

MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY:

* Ann shares were down 4 percent at $24.19 in late-morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange

* "We think the good news is priced in at these levels," Jefferies & Co analyst Randal Konik said

* The company's stock has gained 26 percent since Aug. 19, when it forecast a strong third quarter, soothing investors' concerns that consumers may spend less as fears grow of a second recession.

* "With Loft performing well and improvements at Ann Taylor Stores, we believe that Ann is on the right track to achieve double-digit op (operating) margins over the next several years," Nomura analyst Paul Lejuez said.

BACKGROUND / LINKS

* Chains like Ann and Chico's FAS Inc, which cater to women over 35, have benefited from increased traffic as they overhaul merchandise, but most have had to discount to keep shoppers buying.

* On Thursday, Gap Inc spoke of a competitive retail landscape, making it bank on discounts for the holiday season. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)