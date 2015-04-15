Annova LNG to sign binding sales deals by year-end -sources

BRIEF-Gibraltar Industries Q1 earnings per share $0.12
AMSTERDAM, April 15 Annova LNG, a new small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in the United States, aims to sign binding sales deals with consumers this year and reach a final investment decision in 2017, industry sources said.
The Exelon-backed 2 million tonnes per annum Gulf Coast export plant is a relative newcomer to the increasingly crowded U.S. LNG scene, with 30 proposed projects vying for a chance to export.
The project has signed non-binding Heads of Agreement supply deals with European buyers, one of the sources said.
Those deals are due to be converted into binding sales and purchase agreements by year-end, another said.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)
