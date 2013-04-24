Former Reuters editor pleads not guilty in Anonymous hacking case

SACRAMENTO, April 23 Former Reuters.com Deputy
Social Media Editor Matthew Keys pleaded not guilty on Tuesday
to federal charges that he aided members of the Anonymous
hacking collective.
Keys, 26, on Monday said he was fired by Thomson Reuters
, the parent company of Reuters News.
Keys was indicted in March by a federal grand jury in
Sacramento on three criminal counts, alleging he entered an
Internet chatroom used by members of the hacking collective
Anonymous and helped hackers gain access to the computer system
of Tribune Co. in December 2010. A story on the Tribune's Los
Angeles Times website was altered by one of those hackers, the
indictment said.
The alleged events occurred before he joined Reuters in
2012, the indictment indicated.
Keys was silent during the hearing in federal district court
in Sacramento as his lawyer Jay Leiderman entered the plea. A
status conference was set for June 12.
"He was a journalist in that chatroom, absolutely, but he
didn't do the acts he was accused of doing," Leiderman told
reporters outside the courtroom. It appeared as if someone else
assumed Keys' chatroom identity, he said.
Since the indictment, Keys has continued to tweet about
himself and about news events. Thomson Reuters has confirmed
that he no longer works at the company.
The maximum for conviction on all three counts would be 25
years in prison, although actual sentences handed down by judges
are often far less than the maximum.
In his job at Reuters, Keys posted news from Reuters and
other sources on both company Twitter feeds and other means,
including his own Twitter account.
He was suspended from Reuters after last month's indictment
and his access to his Reuters email account was cut off. He
continued to tweet from a personal account, @TheMatthewKeys, and
identified himself as an editor at Reuters.
Keys in a blog post on Monday wrote that his coverage of the
Boston Marathon bombing last week - such as tweeting information
from police scanners that ended up being incorrect - was one of
the reasons he was given for his termination. He has changed his
profile description to "Former Deputy Social Media Editor at
@Reuters".
A Thomson Reuters spokeswoman declined to comment.
The case in U.S. District Court, Eastern District of
California, is United States of America v. Matthew Keys, 13-82.
The case in U.S. District Court, Eastern District of
California, is United States of America v. Matthew Keys, 13-82.