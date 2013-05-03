Brazil March oil, gas output falls to lowest in 43 months -ANP

* Output falls from Petrobras, Shell, Statoil-run fields
* BG Group surpasses Statoil to become No. 2 producer
RIO DE JANEIRO May 3 Brazil's output of oil and
natural gas fell in March to its lowest level in more than 3-1/2
years, as three of the biggest producers closed offshore oil
platforms for repairs, the country's oil regulator said on
Friday.
Brazil produced an average of 2.339 million barrels of oil
and natural gas equivalent per day (boepd) in March, the lowest
monthly average since August 2009, the regulator, known as the
ANP, said in a statement. Output slid 6.6 percent from a year
earlier and 6.4 percent from February.
The bulk of the decline came after Brazil's state-controlled
Petroleo Brasileiro SA,, or Petrobras, shut its P-54
platform in the giant Roncador field, Brazil's No. 2 producing
area.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc, shut the FPSO Espirito Santo
platform, which it operates with partners Petrobras and India's
ONGC Ltd. Norway's Statoil performed maintenance on
the Maersk Peregrino platform, which it operates with China's
Sinochem.
The declines would have been larger were it not for record
natural gas output of 77.3 million cubic meters a day, or
486,000 boepd. Crude oil output of 1.853 million barrels per day
(bpd) was the lowest since December 2008 and only the second
result in more than two years below 2 million bpd.
With March's decline, Brazilian oil and gas output has
posted 24 straight months of declines from the year earlier
period.
Petrobras, responsible for 93 percent of Brazilian output,
faces falling output from aging fields, delays in development of
giant new offshore reserves and continuing maintenance in some
of the company's oldest and most-productive offshore areas.
Petrobras output will increase in the second half of 2013 as
new platforms come online and some maintenance winds down at
existing production sites, Jose Formigli, the company's
production chief said on Monday.
Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras remained the No. 1 producer
with average daily ownership of 2.174 million boepd of oil and
gas output in March. The figure reflects Petrobras' share, or
ownership, of output from fields in which it owns a stake.
BG Group Plc overtook Statoil in second place with
38,779 boepd. Thanks to maintenance in the Peregrino field in
the Campos Basin, Statoil slipped to 13th place and its
partner Sinochem dropped to 16th from fifth according to the
ANP.
Brazil's QGEP Participacoes SA, moved into third spot with
18,919 boepd. Shell slipped to fourth place with 17,847 boepd.
OGX Petroleo e Gas SA, operated by Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista, saw its offshore operations slip
again, dropping 26 percent in the Tubarao Azul field to 8,282
barrels a day. The oil company ranked ninth in output, the same
as February, when it produced 11,318 boepd.
OGX Maranhao, Batista's on-shore gas company, saw output
rise 24 percent to 10,262 boepd. It rose to No. 7 in the
ranking.
Taken together the two OGX companies' output surpasses
Shell's. Their production would be enough to ranked fourth if
the ANP did not count the two units output separately.