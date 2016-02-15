版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 15日 星期一 15:45 BJT

Elliott says won't tender Ansaldo STS stake in Hitachi bid

MILAN Feb 15 U.S. investment fund Elliott said on Monday it still considers Hitachi's revised offer to buy out minority shareholders in Italian train signalling group Ansaldo STS too low and does not plan to tender its stake.

Hitachi was forced by Italian market watchdog Consob to raise its mandatory public tender offer on the company's minorities to 9.899 euros per share from 9.5 euros per share. It launched the bid last month after buying 40 percent of Ansaldo STS from defence group Finmeccanica.

Elliott said it owned 10.7 percent of Ansaldo STS and would not tender that stake. Its overall long position in the Italian company gives it a potential stake of 19.5 percent.

The mandatory offer ends on Friday. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐