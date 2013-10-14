Control of Ansaldo Breda, STS should remain Italian-minister

PISTOIA Italy Oct 14 The Italian government aims to keep rail companies Ansaldo Breda and Ansaldo STS under domestic control, Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato said on Monday.

State-controlled defence company Finmeccanica has put up for sale the two companies nearly two years ago to cut debt and focus on its core defence and aerospace operations.

"As a government we want Ansaldo Breda and Ansaldo STS to remain in Italy, with an Italian management and with a majority (stake) remaining in Italian hands," Zanonato said during a visit to Ansaldo Breda's train-making plant in the Tuscan city of Pistoia.

"We are not looking for buyers but partners," he added.

Trade unions said on Friday Italy was in talks to create a national rail group comprising Ansaldo Breda and Ansaldo STS and bring in General Electric or another foreign firm as a majority investor.