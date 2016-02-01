UPDATE 1-U.S. fund Elliott says Hitachi offer for Ansaldo shares is too low

(Adds Hitachi statement)
MILAN Feb 1 U.S. investment fund Elliott said
on Monday that it considered Hitachi's offer to buy out minority
shareholders in Italian train signalling group Ansaldo STS
as too low and does not intend to sell its stake,
drawing strong criticism from the Japanese company.
Hitachi launched a 9.5 euro per share mandatory public offer
to buy out Ansaldo's minority shareholders on Jan. 4 after
buying 40 percent of Andalso STS from defence group Finmeccanica
last year at the same price.
"We do not intend to tender our shares," Elliott said in a
statement. "We would hope other STS shareholders will not tender
their shares and that the company remains listed, allowing all
shareholders to benefit from the value creation that we expect
from the combination."
Elliott's comments come after activist investor Amber
Capital asked Italian market regulator Consob to consider
whether Hitachi should raise its bid, arguing that the price
paid to Finmeccanica was kept artificially low by overvaluing
another asset involved in the deal.
Hitachi addressed Elliott's criticism in a tough statement
later on Monday, saying that the U.S. fund risked misleading
other investors by saying the offer "considerably undervalued"
Ansaldo.
"Such merely subjective judgments are rendered by Elliott
while a proceeding is pending before Consob, as the authority
legally responsible for evaluating the adequacy of the
consideration of the offer," Hitachi said.
Consob's decision on the matter is due by the close of the
offer on Feb. 5.
According to Consob's website, Elliott holds a stake of
1.877 percent in Ansaldo STS and other long positions equivalent
to 8.186 percent.
(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Valentina Za; Writing by
Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Goodman)