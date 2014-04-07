版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 7日 星期一 15:29 BJT

Shares in Ansaldo STS drop as GE sees no room for deal

MILAN, April 7 Shares in Italy's Ansaldo STS were suspended limit-down after a fall of more than 9 percent in early trading on Monday after U.S. conglomerate General Electric pulled out from a race to buy the rail signalling company.

GE Europe President and CEO Nani Beccalli-Falco said on Friday he did not see room for a deal to buy Ansaldo, which Finmeccanica has put up for sale to cut debt and focus on its core aerospace and defence businesses.

By 0721 GMT the stock had resumed trading and was down 3.5 percent at 8.1 euros. The broader Milan index was down 1 percent. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐