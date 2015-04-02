Ansaldo STS enters Milan main index on April 7

MILAN, April 2 Italian rail signalling firm Ansaldo STS will enter Milan's blue-chip index FTSE Mib on April 7, replacing gaming company GTECH, according to a bourse statement.

The move could help Ansaldo, which will be taken over by Japan's Hitachi, attract investors as many funds put money only into companies with a big market capitalisation.

GTECH is moving its listing to New York as part of a merger with International Game Technology. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)