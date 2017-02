MELBOURNE Oct 17 Australia's Ansell Ltd said on Monday it sees U.S. demand for industrial gloves growing at or slightly above the pace of gross domestic product, and in line with its expectations.

Ansell, the world's largest gloves maker and a maker of condoms, is closely watched for its U.S. industrial division sales as a leading indicator of the strength of demand in manufacturing. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)