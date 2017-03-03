Answers Corp files for bankruptcy to cut $471 mln in debt

S.Korea's new president draws ire of small businesses he's vowed to help
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
Answers was acquired by Apax Partners, a European private equity firm, for about $900 million in 2014.
The company's namesake website offers user-generated answers on a range of topics, such as "how can you cook a cucumber?" and "does mercury in a thermometer go bad?"
The company rebranded itself last year as Multiply, a "fan engagement platform" that connects celebrities and their followers.
St Louis-based Answers also owns ForeSee, which provides customer surveys, and Webcollage, a platform for website publishing.
Under the company's plan, Answers will lower its debt by $471 million, according to documents filed in Manhattan's U.S. Bankruptcy Court. The plan has already been approved by 98 percent of Answers creditors. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Bill Rigby)
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.