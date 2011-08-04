UPDATE 1-Ansys Q2 beats Street, sees strong Q3 profit

(Follows alerts)

Aug 4 Engineering simulation software maker Ansys Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results helped by robust software licenses sales and forecast strong third-quarter results.

For the third-quarter the company forecast adjusted earnings of 60-63 cents per share. Analysts on average were looking for third-quarter earnings of 57 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second-quarter the company earned $45.4 million, or 48 cents, a share, compared with $35.5 million, or 38 cents, a share, last year.

Excluding items, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company earned 62 cents a share.

Quarterly sales jumped 18 percent to $162.3 million, with software licenses sales growing 19 percent to $97.4 million.

Analysts on average, were looking for earnings of 56 cents a share, on sales of $159.3 million.

Ansys' shares, which have shed about 10 percent of their value over the last three months, closed at $49.94 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)