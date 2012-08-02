Ansys 2nd-qtr results top estimates

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Aug 2 Ansys Inc's second-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates due to strong demand for its engineered simulation software.
Ansys' profit rose to $50.3 million, or 53 cents per share, from $45.4 million, or 48 cents per share, last year. Excluding items, it earned 72 cents per share.
Revenue rose 20 percent to $195 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 66 cents per share, on revenue of $193.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company however cut its revenue outlook for the year, but maintained its adjusted profit forecast.
It expects full year revenue of $801 million to $824 million, compared with its previous view of $806.6 million to $826.6 million.
Its kept its adjusted profit view of $2.78 per share to $2.87 per share.
Shares of the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company closed at $59.92 Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.