Alibaba's Ma hopes affiliate Ant Financial will list in Hong Kong

BEIJING, June 7 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
Executive Chairman Jack Ma "very much hopes" that the
e-commerce firm's affiliate Ant Financial Services Group
will list in Hong Kong, a spokeswoman for the online
finance company quoted him as saying.
Ma, who is Ant's controlling shareholder, made the comments
at an event in Macau on Monday.
A listing for Ant has been long expected. But the
spokeswoman said that the company does not have a timeline or
venue set.
The company, which includes online payment service Alipay -
its crown jewel - is valued at close to $60 billion, a person
familiar with its latest fundraising round said in April.
Ant and Alibaba executives have given mixed signals on a
potential venue, mentioning a listing on a mainland stock
exchange, going public in Hong Kong, or pursuing a dual-listing
domestically and offshore.
Ma's comments were first reported by Ming Pao, a Hong Kong
newspaper.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)