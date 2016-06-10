Alibaba's Ant Financial buys 20 pct of data firm for $35 mln -source

HONG KONG, June 10 Chinese e-commerce firm
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's affiliate Ant Financial has
bought a fifth of financial data provider Shanghai Suntime
Information Technology for around $35 million, a source with
direct knowledge of the deal said.
"The acquisition will provide Ant Financial with good
financial products so that it can attract more clients," the
source told Reuters on Friday.
Ant Financial Services Group, valued at close to
$60 billion, offers services like online payment, wealth
management products and insurance. Its core Alipay online
payment business was founded in 2004.
The Alibaba affiliate closed a $4.5 billion funding round in
April.
Ant Financial and Shanghai Suntime, which was founded in
2003, were not immediately available for comment on Friday, a
public holiday in China. The source was not authorized to speak
to media and therefore declined to be identified.
(Reporting by Vicky Bi; Writing by Michelle Chen; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)