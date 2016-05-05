UPDATE 1-Alibaba finance arm hires ex-Goldman banker Feagin in global push

* Feagin worked at Goldman for more than two decades
By Paul Carsten and Denny Thomas
BEIJING/HONG KONG, May 5 Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd's online finance arm Ant Financial Services Group
has hired former-Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Douglas
Feagin as a senior vice president, in charge of the unit's
international business.
His appointment, effective from June 15, gives the Chinese
Internet finance firm's upper ranks an experienced hand in
international finance, Ant said in a statement.
Ant Financial, valued at about $60 billion, is also
preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) and has been
making deals outside of its main home market in China.
"Globalisation is Ant Financial's most important strategy for
the coming decade," Ant Financial President Eric Jing said in
the statement.
Feagin will be based in the United States and report to
Jing. Feagin is the second senior former Goldman executive to
join an Alibaba affiliate company in recent times. In August,
Michael Evans, former vice chairman and head of Asia at Goldman,
became the president of Alibaba Group.
Since last year, Ant Financial has made several key
investments including buying a stake in Indian digital wallet,
Paytm. It has received approval to establish K-Bank, South
Korea's first Internet bank, together with local partners. In
Australia, Ant Financial, has invested in PayBang.
Recently, Ant and ride service company Uber Technologies
announced plans for global expansion to provide Alipay's payment
service for Chinese travellers in 68 overseas countries and
regions. Last month, Ant raised $4.5 billion in its latest round
of capital raising, in what was the biggest ever fund raising by
a private Internet company..
Feagin has worked at Goldman for more than two decades and
most recently he was the head of the bank's Financial
Institutions Group for the Americas, according to his LinkedIn
profile. He worked as a senior partner advising clients that
included banks, finance, technology and insurance sectors across
the United States, Latin America and Asia.
Feagin was also the head of Goldman Sachs' Financial
Institutions Group in Asia (ex-Japan) from 2004 to 2010. He
received his MBA at Harvard Business School in 1994, and
graduated from University of Virginia in 1988.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten in BEIJING and Denny Thomas in HONG
KONG; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)