UPDATE 1-Alibaba's finance arm Ant says expansion plans to focus on Asia, for now

HONG KONG, Nov 1 Ant Financial Services Group,
the world's biggest financial technology company, plans to focus
its expansion plans in Asia before looking to go more global, a
senior official said on Tuesday.
Ant, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's online finance
arm, will offer its insurance and investment management products
outside of China, senior vice president Douglas Feagin said at
an event to mark a tie-up with Thai payment firm Ascend.
The Thailand deal marks Ant's first significant expansion
effort into foreign payments in Asia since last year's
partnership with India's PayTM, which raised over $500 million
in a round led by Alibaba in September.
Ant's payment platform Alipay has been tussling with major
local rival Tencent Holdings Ltd, whose Tenpay has
also been making an overseas push by targeting thousands of
retailers particularly around Asia.
Ant plans to replicate the Alipay model in Thailand, with a
goal of reaching more than half of the country's internet users
in five years, it said.
"We are leading first with payments and related services but
we may very well offer other products and services market by
market," Feagin said.
The move extends a global push that has seen the firm move
into the United States and Europe. Last month Ant expanded its
mobile payment app service into the U.S. market in a bid to
reach Chinese consumers travelling abroad.
Ant said in a statement that it has 450 million users, of
which 40 million are outside China. It also has another 150
million when users of its PayTM tie-up are included.
In August both Alipay and Tenpay secured licenses to operate
their mobile payments services in Hong Kong.
Ascend, which allows users to deposit their cash into a
digital wallet, and Ant Financial are counting on the huge
number of people without bank accounts in Southeast Asia to turn
to their payments, lending and other services.
The region has nearly 370 million people without bank
accounts and who use cash on a day-to-day basis, Ascend Group
CEO Punnamas Vichitkulwongsa said.
Feagin, a former Goldman Sachs banker who leads Ant's
international business, added there were no set plans currently
for the timing or venue of a potential initial public offering,
though there were benefits to going public.
Ant Financial raised $4.5 billion in a record funding round
in April, valuing the company at about $60 billion, the same as
American Express Co or insurer Chubb Ltd and more
than any other privately held fintech company.
