Alibaba's Ant Financial planning to raise $2-$3 billion in debt - source

* Britvic Plc - PepsiCo, inc says intention to sell up to all of its 4.5% minority stake in bottler Britvic plc
HONG KONG Feb 9 Ant Financial Services Group, the payment affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, is in talks with banks to raise $2 billion to $3 billion in debt, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
The world's largest financial technology firm plans to use some part of the proceeds to fund its acquisition of U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, announced last month, said the person.
The new round of funding, if completed, could also be used to boost its holding in other companies, including Indian mobile e-commerce website Paytm, the person said, declining to be named as the talks are not public yet.
"It is the market practice for a globalised company like Ant Financial to raise debt in U.S. dollars," a representative of Ant Financial told Reuters, when contacted for comment on technology news website The Information's report the company was looking to raise more than $3 billion in debt. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
BENGALURU/DETROIT, May 25 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reshuffled senior management and brought back a former executive from Uber Technologies Inc, signaling its new chief executive officer will rely on tested company veterans to turn Ford around rather than outside talent.
TORONTO, May 25 Freeport McMoRan Inc, the world's largest publicly traded copper miner, said a "large number" of the approximately 4,000 workers at its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia who failed to report for work have been deemed to have resigned.