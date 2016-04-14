Indonesia may create state mining firm, considers M&A -Antam executive

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
JAKARTA, April 14 The Indonesian state enterprises ministry may set up a state-owned mining holding company that could buy foreign-owned shares in mining firms, the senior executive of a state miner said on Thursday.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (Antam) and PT Inalum may join other state miners to form a holding company, Antam President Director Tedy Badrujaman told reporters.
A separate Indonesian group, including prominent businessman Arifin Panigoro, has offered to buy a controlling stake in Newmont Mining Corp's local operations in a deal that industry insiders have said could reach $2 billion.
"Actually Newmont is not the only one that is attractive," Badrujaman said. "All the foreign-owned shares related to the core business of Antam and state miners, we can take, be it a gold or nickel company." (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Eveline Danubrata. Editing by Jane Merriman)
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.