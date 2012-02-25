Diesel-laden Brazil barge sinks in Antarctica -report

* Barge sank in Dec. with no one was on board, no fuel leak
* Brazil sending two ships to hoist barge to surface
* Two reported killed in fire at Antarctica base -paper
BRASILIA, Feb 25 A barge shuttling diesel
to a Brazilian base in Antarctica sank during a storm in
December, the Estado de Sao Paulo newspaper reported on
Saturday, an incident it says the government has tried to
conceal while attempting to recover the vessel.
The paper said the barge sank to a depth of 40 meters (131
feet) after capsizing while being towed to shore with its cargo
of 10,000 liters (2,600 gallons) of diesel, equivalent to 63
barrels.
No one was aboard the barge when it sank and so far none of
the fuel has leaked, the paper said. It did not reveal how it
obtained the information. The paper said the incident was
deliberately being kept confidential by the four ministries
belonging to its Antarctica mission known as Proantar.
A Navy press officer was unable to immediately confirm or
deny the report but said it would make a statement later on
Saturday.
The barge is about 900 meters (984 yards) from the shore
where Brazil's Commandante Ferraz Antarctica Station is located.
A Brazilian naval rescue ship designed to recover submarines
and a separate ship chartered by Brazilian state-controlled oil
company Petrobras will reach the site next week to
attempt to haul the barge to the surface, the paper said.
It said the fuel was a special non-coagulating diesel
produced by Petrobras for freezing Antarctic conditions. The
paper said images from a robotic submarine camera showed no
signs of leakage from the double-skinned barge.
Separately, the Navy said in a statement on Saturday that
two of its members stationed at the Antarctica base were missing
after a fire in the early hours of Saturday, while another was
injured in the blaze that had still not been extinguished.
The Estado de S. Paulo, quoting scientists stationed at the
base, instead said two sergeants had been killed in the fire.