UPDATE 1-Two missing after fire at Brazil Antarctica base

* Navy says two members missing after generator room fire
* Other troops, team of scientists take refuge at Chile base
* Brazil sending two ships to hoist sunken fuel barge -paper
BRASILIA, Feb 25 A fire broke out at
Brazil's research station in Antarctica on Saturday, leaving two
navy personnel missing and forcing the evacuation by helicopter
of roughly 40 other people.
A third navy member was injured but stable after the fire,
which broke out in a building housing power generators at the
Comandante Ferraz base, the navy said in a statement. It said
those evacuated had been flown to Chile's Antarctica station.
Local newspaper Estado de Sao Paulo, quoting scientists
stationed at the base, said two military personnel had been
killed in the blaze. A navy spokesperson contacted by Reuters
declined further comment.
Several South American countries have bases in Antarctica
where they carry out scientific research, despite concerns among
environmentalists over the risks of human activity on the
planet's least populated and most pristine continent. Brazil has
had a base in Antarctica since 1984.
The navy statement named the missing as Sub-Officer Carlos
Alberto Vieira Figueiredo and First Sergeant Roberto Lopes dos
Santos. Their families were informed and were being offered
support by the navy, it said.
The group evacuated from the base would be flown to Punta
Arenas in Chile by the Argentinian Air Force, the Brazilian Navy
statement said, and from there back to Brazil in a Brazilian Air
Force plane.
The head of the base and a handful of military personnel who
had stayed behind to combat the blaze later had to be evacuated
to the Chilean base due to bad weather, but would return when it
improved to evaluate the damage, the navy said.
DIESEL CARGO SINKS
Separately on Saturday, Estado de Sao Paulo reported that a
barge shuttling diesel to the base had sunk in a storm in
December, although there were no casualties and no evidence of
environmental damage. The newspaper alleged the government tried
to conceal the incident while attempting to recover the vessel.
The paper said the barge sank to a depth of 40 meters (131
feet) after capsizing while being towed to shore with its cargo
of 10,000 liters (2,600 gallons) of diesel, equivalent to 63
barrels.
No one was aboard the barge when it sank and so far none of
the fuel has leaked, the paper said. It did not reveal how it
obtained the information. The paper said the incident was
deliberately being kept confidential by the four ministries
belonging to its Antarctica mission known as Proantar.
A navy press officer was unable to immediately confirm or
deny the report. A spokesperson at the presidency said it was up
to individual ministries to comment on the issue. The Defense
Ministry was unable to immediately respond to inquiries.
The barge is about 900 meters (984 yards) from the shore
where Brazil's Comandante Ferraz Antarctica Station is located.
A Brazilian naval rescue ship designed to recover submarines
and a separate ship chartered by Brazilian state-controlled oil
company Petrobras will reach the site next week to
attempt to haul the barge to the surface, the paper said.
It said the fuel was a special non-coagulating diesel
produced by Petrobras for freezing Antarctic conditions. The
paper said images from a robotic submarine camera showed no
signs of leakage from the double-skinned barge.