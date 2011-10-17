UPDATE 1-Blackstone shows appetite for New Zealand food group

* First deal for Blackstone outside real estate in the
region
* Antares chain had sales of about NZ$150 million
(Adds details)
Oct 17 Global private equity giant Blackstone
Group said it will acquire New Zealand fast food chain
Antares Restaurant Group, in its first deal in Australia or New
Zealand outside the real estate sector.
Blackstone bought the Antares chain, which operates 75
Burger King restaurants, from Australian private equity firm
Anchorage Capital Partners.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but analysts said it
was believed to be in the region of NZ$150 million ($120
million). When Anchorage bought the chain in 2009, it had
revenues of NZ$150 million and 71 stores.
The deal is the second major fast-food chain sale this year.
In June, Australian private equity firm Archer Capital purchased
Quick Service Restaurant Holdings, the biggest Australian-owned
fast food operator, for A$450 million ($474 million), from
Quadrant.
The Blackstone deal is the latest in a flurry of so-called
secondary buyout deals, or sales from one buyout firm to
another, as private-equity firms come under pressure to exit
investments in a weak market for initial public offerings.
Earlier this year, Blackstone snapped up Centro Properties's
U.S. shopping malls for US$9.4 billion and Valad Property Group
in a deal valuing Valad at A$207 million.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; editing by Michael Smith)