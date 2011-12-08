UPDATE 1-Antares Pharma's overactive bladder gel gets FDA nod

* Marketing partner Watson Pharma sees 2012 launch

* FDA approves an 84 mg dose application of the gel

Dec 8 U.S. health regulators approved Antares Pharma Inc's treatment for overactive bladder and its marketing partner Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc expects to launch the product in 2012.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an 84 mg dose application of the gel, oxybutynin, based on a 12-week, late-stage study conducted by Antares.

Oxybutynin is a clear, odorless topical gel used to treat overactive bladder, and is applied once a daily to the thigh, abdomen, upper arm or shoulder.

Overactive bladder is a condition that affects more than 33 million Americans, and its market currently exceeds $2.0 billion annually, the companies said in a statement.

Shares of Antares closed at $2.78 on Wednesday on the American Stock Exchange while Watson Pharma's shares closed at $61.98 on the New York Stock Exchange.