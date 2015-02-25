版本:
Antares' testosterone injection meets goal in late-stage study

Feb 25 Antares Pharma Inc said its once-weekly testosterone injection met the main goal in an ongoing late-stage study.

The study is testing the drug, testosterone enanthate, in 150 adult males whose testosterone blood levels are less than 300 nanograms per deciliter. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
