REFILE-UPDATE 1-Explosion at W. Virginia natural gas well site injures at least 5

By Edward McAllister
NEW YORK, July 8 An explosion over the weekend
at a natural gas well site in West Virginia operated by Antero
Resources injured at least five people, prompting state and
federal investigations, local officials and Antero said on
Monday.
A spark triggered a flash explosion and a fire after a
problem during the "flow back" process when drilling fluids are
pumped into storage tanks, according to Pat Heaster, director of
emergency services in Doddridge County, about 100 miles north of
Charleston.
The "flow back" process is necessary after hydraulic
fracturing, or fracking, in which millions of gallons of water
and chemicals are pumped deep underground to release natural gas
from shale rock.
Two storage tanks containing brine and fracking fluid from
the well exploded at 4 a.m. EDT (0800 GMT) on Sunday Antero
spokesman Alvyn Schopp said. Five workers were taken to hospital
with burns, he said.
"We do not know the ignition source, but we suspect it was a
methane explosion," said Schopp, vice president at Antero, an
oil and natural gas company controlled by Warburg Pincus LLC
.
Officials with the West Virginia Department of Environmental
Protection (DEP) and the federal Occupational Safety and Health
Administration were on the scene and investigating the incident.
Kathy Cosco, a DEP spokeswoman, said a pump that
malfunctioned appeared to be involved, though no conclusions had
yet been made.
A containment system around the well site had kept the tank
fluids from flooding into the nearby area, Cosco said.