UPDATE 1-Antero Midstream GP raises $875 million in U.S. IPO

(Recasts with company announcement)
By Lauren Hirsch and David French
May 3 Antero Midstream GP LP, a partial owner of
Antero Resources Corp's pipeline business, said on
Wednesday it raised $875 million in an initial public offering
(IPO).
Antero is the largest midstream IPO of the last two years,
as oil price volatility and pushback against new pipeline
projects have driven down listing activity.
Antero Resources is the second-largest natural gas and
largest natural gas liquids (NGL) producer in Appalachian region
and the eighth-largest natural gas producer in North America,
based on fourth-quarter 2016 production volumes, according to
the IPO prospectus.
Antero Midstream GP will begin trading on Thursday on the
New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "AMGP" after pricing
37.3 million shares at $23.50, it said in a statement. The
previously indicated price range had been given as $22 to $25.
The IPO was in stark contrast to another oil and gas IPO
expected to complete Wednesday night. Fracker Liberty Oilfield
Services delayed pricing by a day and slashed the prospective
number of shares being sold and the price range to combat weak
investor demand.
Oil service companies such as Liberty have proven less able
to take advantage of the rebound in oil prices, with their
profitability subdued because the oil producers, who they rely
on for work, continue to focus on cost cutting.
Midstream companies, meanwhile, have proven quicker to feel
the benefits. The only other midstream-related offering in 2017
- Hess Midstream Partners - continues to trade above it
offer price.
SENTIMENT
A drop in oil prices from mid-2014 had led oil explorers to
cut back on investment in drilling, curtailing the need for new
midstream infrastructure.
In addition, former President Barack Obama pushed back
against two high profile pipeline projects, the $3.8 billion
Dakota Access Pipeline and TransCanada Corp's C$8
billion ($5.83 billion) Keystone XL project.
Proceeds from IPOs of master limited partnerships (MLPs),
the structure used by most energy firms to house their midstream
assets that ship and store oil and gas, dropped to $323 million
last year from $4.9 billion in 2015, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
The election of U.S. President Donald Trump with promises of
significant infrastructure investment and support for both
projects, as well as the recovering in oil prices from their
2016 nadir, has bolstered the pipelines sector.
Shares of midstream MLPs such as Valero Energy Partners LP
and Phillips 66 Partners LP have risen steadily
since Trump's Nov. 8 election, as much as 26 percent and 33
percent respectively.
Investment banks Morgan Stanley, Barclays and J.P. Morgan
are the lead IPO underwriters.
($1 = 1.3728 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch and David French in New York;
Editing by Sandra Maler and Lisa Shumaker)