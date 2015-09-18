Antero Midstream to acquire water business for $1.05 bln

BRIEF-Bioptix enters agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation
* On Jan 18, entered agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation - SEC filing
Sept 18 Antero Midstream Partners LP said it would buy Antero Resources Corp's business that delivers fresh water to shale drillers in a deal valued at $1.05 billion.
Antero Resources will also receive two $125 million earnout payments at year-end 2019 and 2020 if certain delivery targets are met.
The unit delivers water from the Ohio river and other regional water sources for well completion operations in both the Marcellus and Utica shales.
Antero Midstream Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Antero Resources Corp to own, operate and develop oil and gas pipelines. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
NEW YORK, Jan 20 A U.S. bankruptcy court judge granted Avaya Inc approval on Friday to tap $425 million of the $725 million loan proposed to carry the telecommunications company through its restructuring, funds the company said were essential to continue operations.
Jan 20 Merck & Co said it agreed to enter into a settlement and license agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd to resolve all global patent-infringement litigation related to its cancer drug, Keytruda.