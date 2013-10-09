Warburg's Antero Resources prices upsized IPO above planned range

Oct 9 Antero Resources Corp, an oil and
natural gas company controlled by Warburg Pincus LLC, upsized
its initial public offering and priced it above the indicated
range, valuing the company at over $11 billion.
The company sold 35.73 million shares at $44 per share,
raising $1.57 billion, Antero said in a statement on Wednesday.
It had planned to sell 30 million shares in the IPO at
between $38 and $42 per share.
The company's shares are scheduled to begin trading on
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "AR".
Antero currently holds about 329,000 net acres in the
Marcellus Shale formation and about 102,000 net acres in the
core of Ohio's Utica Shale.
As of June 30, Antero's estimated proved reserves were 6.3
trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe).
Barclays, Citigroup and JPMorgan were the lead underwriters
to the offering.