New Issue- Antero Resources sells $300 mln in nts

Nov 15 Antero Resources Finance Corp 
on Wednesday sold $300 million of senior notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Wells Fargo, J.P. Morgan, Barclays Capital, Credit Agricole
and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: ANTERO RESOURCES

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 6 PCT      MATURITY    12/01/2020  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100     FIRST PAY   06/01/2013 
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 6 PCT       SETTLEMENT  11/19/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 480 BPS    PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

