Anthem says breach impacted at least 8.8 mln non-Anthem customers

Feb 24 Health insurer Anthem Inc, which
earlier this month reported that hackers had breached a patient
database, said on Tuesday that between 8.8 million and 18.8
million customers of non-Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield plans
were impacted by the attack.
Anthem, the country's second largest health insurer, has
found that 78.8 million people in all had their information
accessed when hackers broke into its database compared with an
initial count of around 80 million, Anthem spokeswoman Kristin
Binns said.
The balance of that 78.8 million, or 60 million to 70
million people, are Anthem customers.
Anthem did not revise the total of how many customers had
records that were not just "seen" by the hackers but stolen.
Binns said the company still estimates this number in the tens
of millions.
Anthem runs Blue Cross Blue Shield healthcare plans in 14
states. Other Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in states such as
Texas and Florida are run independently. Customers of those
plans who sought medical services during the last ten years in
the states where Anthem holds the license are potentially
included in the database that was breached, Anthem said.
