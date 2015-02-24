Anthem says breach impacted at least 8.8 mln non-Anthem customers

Feb 24 Health insurer Anthem Inc, which earlier this month reported that hackers had breached a patient database, said on Tuesday that between 8.8 million and 18.8 million customers of non-Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield plans were impacted by the attack.

Anthem, the country's second largest health insurer, has found that 78.8 million people in all had their information accessed when hackers broke into its database compared with an initial count of around 80 million, Anthem spokeswoman Kristin Binns said.

The balance of that 78.8 million, or 60 million to 70 million people, are Anthem customers.

Anthem did not revise the total of how many customers had records that were not just "seen" by the hackers but stolen. Binns said the company still estimates this number in the tens of millions.

Anthem runs Blue Cross Blue Shield healthcare plans in 14 states. Other Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in states such as Texas and Florida are run independently. Customers of those plans who sought medical services during the last ten years in the states where Anthem holds the license are potentially included in the database that was breached, Anthem said. (Reporting by Caroline Humer, editing by G Crosse)