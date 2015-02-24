UPDATE 1-Anthem says at least 8.8 million non-customers could be victims in data hack

(Adds details)
By Caroline Humer
Feb 24 Health insurer Anthem Inc, which
earlier this month reported that it was hit by a massive
cyberbreach, said on Tuesday that 8.8 million to 18.8 million
people who were not its customers could be victims in the
attack.
Anthem, the country's second-largest health insurer, is part
of a national network of independently run Blue Cross Blue
Shield plans through which BCBS customers can receive medical
services when they are in an area where BCBS is operated by a
different company.
It is those Blue Cross Blue Shield customers who were
potentially affected because their records may be included in
the database that was hacked, the company said.
It is the first time that Anthem has quantified the impact
of the breach on members of health insurance plans that it does
not operate.
Anthem updated the total number of records accessed in the
database to 78.8 million customers from its initial estimate of
80 million, which includes 14 million incomplete records that it
found.
Anthem does not know the exact number of Anthem versus
non-Anthem customers affected by the breach because of those
incomplete records, which prevent it from linking all members
with their plan, Anthem spokeswoman Kristin Binns said.
Security experts are warning that healthcare and insurance
companies are especially vulnerable to cybercriminals who want
to steal personal information to sell on the underground market.
Anthem continued to estimate that tens of millions of
customer records were stolen, rather than simply accessed. The
spokeswoman added that the company's investigation was ongoing.
Federal and state authorities are also investigating.
Anthem runs Blue Cross Blue Shield healthcare plans in 14
states, while plans in states such as Texas and Florida are run
independently. In all, 37 companies cover about 105 million
people under the Blue Cross Blue Shield license.
Binns said the company still believes the hacked data were
restricted to names, dates of birth, member ID/Social Security
numbers, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses and
employment information such as income data.
Anthem will start mailing letters next week to Anthem
customers and other Blue Cross Blue Shield members affected by
the hacking. It will offer two years of identity theft repair
assistance, credit monitoring, identity theft insurance and
fraud detection.
