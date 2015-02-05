版本:
Health insurer Anthem hit by hackers - WSJ

Feb 4 Health insurer Anthem Inc said hackers broke into a database containing personal information for about 80 million of its customers and employees, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Investigators are still determining the extent of the incursion that was discovered last week, and Anthem said it is likely that tens of millions of records were stolen, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1EEZxJy)

Reuters could not immediately reach Anthem for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)
