UPDATE 1-New York plans cybersecurity reviews of insurers after breach

BOSTON Feb 9 New York's Financial Services
Department said on Monday it planned to do regular cybersecurity
reviews of insurers in the wake of the massive breach at health
insurer Anthem Inc.
The state agency said in a statement that it will "integrate
regular, targeted assessments of cyber security preparedness at
insurance companies as part of the department's examination
process."
It also said it plans to issue "enhanced regulations" that
would require institutions to meet "heightened standards for
cyber security."
"We're still in the process of finalizing and determining
the enhanced requirements, but we are moving quickly and expect
to begin putting them forward in the coming weeks," department
spokesman Matt Anderson said.
"These requirements are specific to New York, but we're of
course always willing to discuss these issues with other
states," he added.
Anthem said last week that it suffered a massive
cyber attack, with hackers breaching a system containing data on
up to 80 million people.
That attack has underscored the risks for theft of personal
information at insurance companies, which often house
significant amounts of personal data.
