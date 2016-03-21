Health insurer Anthem files suit against Express Scripts

March 21 Health insurer Anthem Inc said it filed a lawsuit against pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co to recover damages for pharmacy pricing that was higher than competitive benchmark pricing.

The lawsuit also seeks to recover damages related to operational issues and for a declaration of Anthem's right to terminate its contract with Express Scripts, the company said on Monday.

Anthem, which has been renegotiating its contract with Express Scripts, said it has not made any decision whether to end its contract with Express Scripts at this time. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)