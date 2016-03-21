Health insurer Anthem files suit against Express Scripts

March 21 Health insurer Anthem Inc said
it filed a lawsuit against pharmacy benefit manager Express
Scripts Holding Co to recover damages for pharmacy
pricing that was higher than competitive benchmark pricing.
The lawsuit also seeks to recover damages related to
operational issues and for a declaration of Anthem's right to
terminate its contract with Express Scripts, the company said on
Monday.
Anthem, which has been renegotiating its contract with
Express Scripts, said it has not made any decision whether to
end its contract with Express Scripts at this time.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)